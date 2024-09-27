Step Into Prince’s World: 'Purple Rain' House Now Available on Airbnb

Among Prince's many groundbreaking achievements, Purple Rain stands as a monumental cultural touchstone. Released in 1984, both the album and the accompanying film were pivotal in shaping not only Prince’s career but the broader music and entertainment landscape. With over 25 million copies sold worldwide, the album earned Prince his first two Grammy Awards and brought iconic hits such as “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and the title track, Purple Rain. The semi-autobiographical film, which followed the journey of "The Kid," solidified Prince’s transformation from pop star to global icon.

More than just a collection of songs, Purple Rain was a story of personal and artistic evolution. Through The Kid, Prince explored the tumultuous but inspiring struggle between self-destruction and redemption, artistic integrity, and the complexities of relationships. The film, set against the backdrop of Minneapolis—Prince’s beloved hometown—told a deeply universal story through an innovative blend of rock, soul, and pop music that would define an era.

Visiting the filming locations of Purple Rain, especially the house used as The Kid’s family home, has become a pilgrimage for Prince fans around the world. The house, located at 3420 Snelling Avenue South in Minneapolis, holds a special place in pop culture history. For those who deeply connect with Prince’s work, this humble house serves as hallowed ground, offering a tangible link to the transformative era of his career. Walking through the streets of Minneapolis, where Prince lived, created, and performed, fans are offered a rare glimpse into the creative energy that fueled his genius.

Pilgrimage to the Purple House: A Connection to Prince’s Legacy

For many, visiting the house where Purple Rain was filmed goes far beyond standing in front of a famous movie location—it’s about stepping into Prince’s world. Though modest and unassuming in appearance, this house represents the larger-than-life presence that Prince embodied. The contrast between the simplicity of the house and Prince’s boundless artistic expression is where much of the magic lies. His genius was about taking the personal and making it universal, turning small, intimate settings into sites of profound cultural significance.

Beyond the house, Minneapolis itself, including the legendary First Avenue—the club where the concert scenes of Purple Rain were filmed—has become a lasting monument to Prince’s legacy. First Avenue is not only where Prince filmed some of the most iconic moments of his career but also a venue where he frequently performed, deeply tied to the city’s vibrant music history. To this day, First Avenue keeps Minneapolis’s music scene alive, continuing to host performances in honor of Prince’s indelible mark on the industry.

Fans who visit these sites often describe the experience as raw and unfiltered, mirroring Prince’s approach to artistry. There are no flashy tributes or extravagant displays—just an authentic space that allows visitors to feel the deep emotional resonance of Prince’s impact. Much like his music, it leaves an impression that lingers long after the visit is over.

Purple Rain House Airbnb Stay: An Unprecedented Tribute

Now, for the first time ever, fans can get even closer to Prince’s universe with the chance to stay overnight at the Purple Rain house itself, offering an unparalleled experience curated by The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman. This exclusive Airbnb stay celebrates the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, inviting guests into a restored version of The Kid’s world, filled with memorabilia and personal items from Prince’s collection.

During a recent visit, I was left mesmerized by the details that went into the curation of the house. From the music you hear when you walk in, to some of Prince's most prized outfits, the experience was something that I'lll never forget.

In collaboration with Paisley Park Enterprises and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the house will be available for just 25 one-night stays from October 26 to December 14, for up to four guests. Each stay is priced at $7 per person, a nod to Prince’s favorite number, making the experience both intimate and meaningful. Here’s what guests can expect during their stay:

The Kid’s World, Reimagined : The downstairs decor brings Purple Rain to life with purple velvet wallpaper and a vintage 80s stereo, preloaded with songs that inspired The Kid. Fans can even scan QR codes for personal insights from Wendy & Lisa about the film’s creation.

: The downstairs decor brings Purple Rain to life with purple velvet wallpaper and a vintage 80s stereo, preloaded with songs that inspired The Kid. Fans can even scan QR codes for personal insights from Wendy & Lisa about the film’s creation. Tribute to When Doves Cry : In the spa area, guests can unwind in a claw-foot tub and enjoy stained-glass windows inspired by the When Doves Cry music video. A plush purple robe, lavender bath bombs, and soothing face masks round out the pampering experience.

: In the spa area, guests can unwind in a claw-foot tub and enjoy stained-glass windows inspired by the When Doves Cry music video. A plush purple robe, lavender bath bombs, and soothing face masks round out the pampering experience. Rockstar Wardrobe : Prince’s legendary outfits are displayed behind glass for viewing, and guests are invited to dress up in curated 80s-inspired fashion, complete with hair accessories and eye makeup to channel their inner rockstar.

: Prince’s legendary outfits are displayed behind glass for viewing, and guests are invited to dress up in curated 80s-inspired fashion, complete with hair accessories and eye makeup to channel their inner rockstar. Muse Lounge : In this creative space, guests can play instruments alongside a pre-recorded version of Purple Rain—with a special audio track featuring The Kid himself.

: In this creative space, guests can play instruments alongside a pre-recorded version of Purple Rain—with a special audio track featuring The Kid himself. Secret Room : For those seeking adventure, the house features a hidden room filled with treasures, including a faux vinyl album with seven clues. Solve them all, and there are rewards fans will freak over.

: For those seeking adventure, the house features a hidden room filled with treasures, including a faux vinyl album with seven clues. Solve them all, and there are rewards fans will freak over. Sleep Like a Prince: Guests will sleep in The Kid’s bedroom, meticulously recreated from the film, and have access to a personal tape collection, including a rare demo recording by Prince himself.

Wendy and Lisa's restoration of the house goes beyond mere nostalgia—it is a heartfelt tribute to Prince’s genius, his contributions to music, and the deep bonds they shared. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to honor Prince's legacy and immerse themselves in the world he created for Purple Rain.