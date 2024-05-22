Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where culture, music, and entertainment collide in the most spectacular fashion imaginable! As the vibrant hues of summer bloom, so does the anticipation for the return of the BET Experience 2024 presented by Walmart. Los Angeles is poised to become the epicenter of cultural euphoria, pulsating with energy and creativity.

It has been nearly five years since the week-long event, taking place this year from June 26 to June 30, returned with live performances at renowned venues, including the YouTube Theater, the Miracle Theatre, the Crypto.com Arena, and the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

However, the BET Experience is more than just a music festival—it's a celebration of Black excellence and a platform for empowerment. Attendees can also expect comedy shows, thought-provoking panels, and hands-on workshops that will transport you to the heart of the cultural revolution.

Ahead of its return and the upcoming BET Awards 2024, we’ve mapped out a few reasons why you won’t want to miss the BET Experience 2024. And don’t forget to check out Culture’s biggest night, airing Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here .