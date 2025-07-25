Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Arrested in Full Costume at Florida Location

Tallahassee police made an unusual arrest Wednesday evening when they took a Chuck E. Cheese mascot into custody for suspected credit card theft. The furry suspect turned out to be 41-year-old Jermell Jarreau Jones, who was working at the family restaurant when officers arrived, according to CBS News Miami .

The investigation began when a woman reported fraudulent charges on her child support debit card. She later identified Jones as the suspect after recognizing him from her child's recent birthday party at the restaurant. Security footage allegedly showed the card being used at multiple locations around town.

Authorities reported finding incriminating evidence during the arrest, which included the woman’s card and a receipt from a purchase made earlier.

Police spokesperson Alicia Hill told Tallahassee Democrat news, “They walked over with the intention of just walking outside to put handcuffs on him outside of public view."

Hill added, "But when they approached him, he immediately tenses up and resists, and so at this point they make the decision to put him in handcuffs, keeping in mind the safety of not only the customers, but the suspect, as well as the officers themselves."

The arrest created quite a spectacle, with multiple customers recording the unusual scene on their phones. One viral photo showed the oversized mouse head perched on a patrol car while officers processed the suspect.

"We are aware of an incident involving a part-time employee arrested at our Tallahassee location on Wednesday, July 23," a spokesperson for Chuck E. Cheese said in a statement to PEOPLE . "We have taken the appropriate action concerning the subject employee. The police have not reached out to us about this; please contact the local Tallahassee police department for any questions."