Hip Hop Mogul Hovain Hylton Dies

Beloved manager and hip-hop mogul Hovain Hylton has passed away.

According to a message shared on his official Instagram account, it was revealed that Hylton, born Jonathan Hylton, died at his home on Friday (November 25).

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25,” the message reads. “He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative.

“We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time,” the statement continues. “We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

.