Deon Cole Surprised by ‘Vintage Woman’ Stephanie Mills

Comedian and actor Deon Cole recently enjoyed a nostalgic surprise during his visit to the Breakfast Club morning radio show.

On the Wednesday (October 2) episode, Cole discussed his new Netflix special, “Ok, Mister,” his role in “Black-ish,” and his humorous preference for what he calls “vintage women” or more experienced women.

When asked if he really uses that term, the Average Joe star explained, “I mean, vintage is a word you got to look it up, and I say it in my special, it means like rare, one-of-a-kind.”

He clarified, “That ain’t like no bulls—t, it’s like vintage. It’s a good thing… it ain’t no diss.” Cole added that women over 40 are a lot more fun than their younger counterparts. Shortly after, Grammy Award-winning singer Stephanie Mills made a surprise entrance.

The 67-year-old music legend immediately greeted Cole, who was visibly ecstatic. Co-host DJ Envy joked, “Miss Mills heard vintage and walked right in.”

Mills and Cole shared a warm hug and three kisses before Mills gracefully made her exit, leaving the comedian speechless.