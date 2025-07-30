White Police Officers In Connecticut Allege Racial Bias by Police Chief

Several white officers within the Bridgeport Police Department have filed discrimination complaints against Police Chief Roderick Porter, alleging racial bias in his decisions regarding discipline and promotions, according to a CT Post report .

Dan Angelone, a private attorney based in Trumbull, confirmed he is representing “several Caucasian Bridgeport police officers who have filed charges of discrimination with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities as well as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,” per the outlet. He declined to provide copies of the complaints but stated they claim Porter “has been discriminating against my clients and other Caucasian police officers in both the issuance of discipline and promotional opportunities.”

The complaints cite examples such as Sgt. Kateema Riette and Sgt. Bernard Webb, both Black officers who were recently disciplined. Angelone said his clients believe those officers received preferential treatment compared to their “similarly-situated” white colleagues.

Riette was disciplined earlier this year after she briefly left her firearm unattended in a bathroom at the city’s entertainment arena. Porter extended her probationary period and withheld her promotion, but eventually allowed her to assume a leadership role over the force’s training academy.

Webb lost four paid holidays in April after photos circulated online showing him apparently asleep in his cruiser during the day.

Porter responded to the allegations, stating, “I’m aware of the concerns raised by some officers regarding discipline, promotions and assignments,” adding that he takes them “seriously” and welcomes “a transparent review.”

“I understand that when people feel strongly, they want to be heard,” Porter added. “But accountability and leadership require making difficult decisions, and that does not mean anyone is being targeted or treated unfairly.”

City Attorney Tyisha Toms declined to comment.

Porter has been at the center of scrutiny for some time. Over the winter, the city hired attorney Robert Peabody of the Husch Blackwell firm to investigate claims brought by the wife of Sgt. John Gale, a white officer who was demoted in 2024 and suspended without pay for allegedly spending overnight shifts parked in a secluded area. Gale filed a lawsuit in January, claiming racial discrimination. The city has denied the allegations.

Gale’s wife also complained to local officials that Porter was unfairly targeting her husband and favoring “minority friends.” That probe is ongoing.