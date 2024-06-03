Black Music Month 2024: The Black Pioneers of Rock

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, Tina Turner was a trailblazing American icon who will forever be known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Though she had already been known as half of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue through hits like “A Fool in Love” and “Proud Mary,” her solo career saw Tina’s true impact on rock music. Starting with her groundbreaking Private Dancer album in 1984, the classic “What’s Love Got to Do with It” single showcased her ability to blend rock with pop and soul, bringing a raw, emotional power to her music. The success of Private Dancer, selling over 20 million copies and winning multiple Grammy Awards, demonstrated her significant influence on the rock genre, bringing a new level of emotional depth and vocal prowess.