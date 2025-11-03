From Hot Girl to Soft Girl: Megan Thee Stallion Explained Her Major Shift

The hot girl coach herself, Megan Thee Stallion, appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and she did not hold back! The 30-year-old “Lover Girl” told Jennifer Hudson that she has entered a new chapter that she called her “feminine era.”

Megan said, “I’m not saying I’m in my feminine era of life because of a man. I’ve been through so much. I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time. I feel like I was squaring up with people all the time.”

She continued, “Right now, I am so sure of myself. I’m so relaxed. I am very much a soft girl. I feel like right now in life, I’m calm, I’m zen, I’m receptive of love. I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man I have right now came into my life because I was ready to have him. I’m still doing hot girl stuff, but I love him!”

Megan assured Hudson that her relationship with Klay Thompson has helped her in this soft girl era, but her energy shift isn’t only about “having a man.”

Megan recently shared a post on her Instagram of her hand and Thompson’s hand making a heart, holding keys in front of what many assumed was their new home together. The hot girl has found her lover boy and seems to be taking steps forward to solidify their bond.

Feminine era Meg also told Hudson about her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, gushed about her swimwear line with the intention of making anyone who wears it also feel as confident as she feels, and she responded to Queen Latifah’s praise of her after the queen also appeared on the show last week.

“Queen Latifah is just so amazing. It feels good to see somebody you have looked up to be so positive,” Megan said, getting emotional. “She does so many things. She’s such a boss. I wanna be like Queen Latifah. I feel like I am on that course. To have somebody I look up to tell me how cool I am, I think that’s really amazing.”