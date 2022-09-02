Cassie And Alex Fine Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Heartwarming Footage Of Their Relationship!

Cassie and Alex Fine’s love story is magical, as seen in her latest Instagram post celebrating their third wedding anniversary. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the singer celebrated their romantic milestone with a walk down memory lane.

“Not only do you know me - too well, but you accept me for who I am and that’s all I could ever ask for in a partner and best friend. I’ve cried over and over watching this. I cannot believe we’ve been married for 3 years,” she captioned an Instagram Reel.

The happy wife added, "It was literally a blink, but it wasn’t at the same time because it feels like I’ve known you for a lifetime. I love when we get to sit and appreciate how blessed the four of us really are together. I’m so thankful that I got to spend these past few days with you. I’ve reflected and realized you’re just my reflection and I love you to the moon and back forever. Happy Anniversary."

Alex also took to Instagram to highlight the lovely occasion. He captioned a series of wedding photos, "3 year wedding anniversary!! Still can’t believe how fast time has gone by. I’m so lucky that I got to marry my best friend and most beautiful wife in the world. Every morning I wake up and see you and the babies I get so happy. Btw we had to of beaten the Hollywood marriage average by now.😂. I love you so so soo much Mrs. Fine. 3 years to eternity with you!"

ICYMI: In September 2019, the couple exchanged vows in front of 14 guests at an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. Cassie told Vogue, “We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic. We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other.”

In 2019, Alex's publicly professed his love and devotion to Cassie via a love letter on social media. The wellness consultant wrote in part, “I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention.”

The married duo share two beautiful daughters Frankie Stone and Sunny Cinco. Alex describes his family to People as “filled with so much love."