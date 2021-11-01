High School Basketball Phenom Signs Historic Deal With Puma

Now that high school and college athletes are able to receive compensation off of their names, images and likeness, many are inking lucrative deals with all sorts of companies and brands.

Mikey Williams is the latest to do such. According to ESPN, the 17-year-old signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, making him the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company.

"I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey," Williams said, according to the sports news outlet. "Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about."

Williams is a junior at the newly formed Vertical Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina who is a combo guard and just a few years away from being eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. Currently, he’s ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class by ESPN and has 10 scholarship offers from colleges.

Williams is also very engaged on social media and has more than 5 million combined Instagram, TikTok and Twitter followers. Puma says his unique and early signing will help unlock his hybrid appeal of being a basketball star and social media influencer.

"His talent on the court and his ability to connect with young athletes and fans alike will help drive hoops culture forward and inspire the next generation of athletes," Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing at Puma, said in a statement, according to ESPN.