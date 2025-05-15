STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
BET Awards

BET Awards 2025: Joey Bada$$ Is Not Just a Rapper—Here’s Why He’s a Serious Acting Threat

Nominated for Best Actor, Joey Bada$$ is proving he’s more than bars—his acting roles in series like Mr. Robot and Power Book III are next-level.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)

By Khalilah Archie
May 15, 2025 / 9:19 AM

Joey Bada$$ started out as a prodigy—gritty, lyrical, and wise beyond his years. But somewhere between mixtape legend and All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ started out as a rap prodigy—gritty, lyrical, and wise beyond his years. But somewhere between mixtape legend and rapper, he picked up a script and became a force on screen.

Now with a Best Actor nomination at the 2025 BET Awards, it’s clear: Joey’s acting career is no side hustle.

  • 1. “Mr. Robot” (2016–2019)

    As Leon, the philosophical jail-mate turned assassin, Joey was funny, chill, and unexpectedly deep. Fans fell in love with his wisecracks and code of loyalty.

  • 2. “Two Distant Strangers” (2020 – Oscar-Winning Short)

    Joey played a man trapped in a time loop where he kept being killed by police. It was raw, timely, and earned the short film an Academy Award.

  • 3. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (2021–2024)

    As Kadeem “Unique” Mathis, he owned every scene with equal parts menace and charm. Joey was stylish, calculating, and magnetic—fans wanted more every episode.

  • 4. “On the Come Up” (2022)

    A minor role, but Joey brought real-world edge to this YA adaptation. Proof that even in supporting roles, he holds his weight.

  • 5. Music Videos as Short Films

    Joey’s visuals for tracks like “Paper Trail$” and “Love Is Only a Feeling” blur the line between music and cinema. His acting instincts are always in play.

  • 6. “Sorry Not Sorry” (2025)

    Joey continues to shine as a lyricist and actor. The visuals are stunning and his irreverence, coupled with the black and white cut to scenes, depict an artist at the top of his game.

    With his Best Actor nod, Joey Bada$$ is no longer “just a rapper who can act.” He’s an actor who can steal a scene—and probably a trophy too.

Joey Bada$$bet awards 2025

