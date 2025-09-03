STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Mya Reveals How Celibacy Transformed Her Journey of Healing

The R&B star explained how self analyzation and prioritizing inner love led to greater clarity and balance.

By Ty Cole
September 3, 2025 / 9:56 AM

Mya has always been candid about her life, and recently shared her celibacy wasn’t her choice. 

In a recent interview with Judi Love, she opens up about her self-care journey. 

“It wasn't even a choice. It was just what it was, and then you look up, ‘Oh, time has passed,’” she said to the host. 

“I was fully committed to self and that meant in business and projects, engulfing myself into my love and then my gifts that maybe I'd abandoned during that relationship. Changing my diet and then starting to invest in just joy around me and getting rid of the bad energy, the bad vices that could become addictions or any form of escapism.”

She continued, sharing how it was a “self-analyzation” that resulted in the changes. 

“I was making a chart actually before the new year, looking at different areas and phases of my life, what I was doing, who was involved, and then what accolades were coming during those times. I'm like, ‘Okay, I see progressing,’ and then I can see where something was going on because I allowed something in that shouldn't have been in there. So, accountability once again, and then correcting your wrongs.”

She had appeared on Angela Yee’s “Way Up” radio show, telling the host how she had to take accountability during her seven year celibacy. 

“It shifted my mindset. It was no longer a focus," she told Yee. 

“The rush to be in a relationship, the rush to be married, the rush to be in something because that's what you're taught to do–to have kids or to procreate. There's a lot of pressure on women to be able to do that. Why are we taught we have to be taken or made an honest woman?"

She then says while she feels love is beautiful, it starts within. 

“I have to start with self always, versus expecting from other sources. It was just reconditioning,” she expressed. 

“It's something that was necessary, because it's a very spiritual thing. You must be very selective if you want better results. That self-accountability started with me by shutting that part of my life off."

