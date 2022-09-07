Kim Kardashian Dishes On Her New Look, Which Includes Bleached Eyebrows: ‘I Just Feel Different’

If you ask Kim Kardashian if blondes have more fun, she'll tell you that they do! The reality star and entrepreneur recently expressed enthusiasm for her new look in a lengthy interview with Interview magazine.

“I am keeping it for a little bit. I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun,” Kardashian explained. “I just feel different.”

The mom-of-four who recently left very little to the imagination on the cover of the magazine went on to reveal her secret to glowing over 40.

“Honestly, I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible,” the SKKN creator shared. “I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

When asked about her “hottest” fashion moments, Kardashian says it is definitely when she’s showing some skin. She explained, “Maybe a bikini. I don’t know which one, but there were some times when I was in Mexico—I always feel good in my bikini moments.”