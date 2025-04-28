Meagan Good Announced as 2025 Commencement Speaker for Old Dominion University Graduation

Old Dominion University has tapped actress and director Meagan Good to headline its 142nd Commencement ceremonies this spring. Good, 43, will deliver the keynote address to undergraduate students on May 10 at Kornblau Field inside S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

The festivities kick off a day earlier, May 9, with ODU professor John Ford — an Eminent Scholar and marketing expert — speaking at the Advanced Degree Ceremony for graduate students.

ODU President Brian O. Hemphill praised the choice of Good in a statement, calling her a “powerful voice of inspiration” for the Class of 2025. “Ms. Good’s career and commitment to empowerment will leave a lasting impact on our graduates as they prepare to embark on the next chapter of their lives," Hemphill said.

More than 2,000 undergraduate students are expected to participate in Saturday’s ceremony, representing colleges across ODU, including Engineering and Technology, Business, Health Sciences, Nursing, Arts and Letters, Sciences, Education, Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

Good’s appearance comes as she continues to shine in her own career. After breaking out as a child star in Eve’s Bayou, she built a dynamic resume spanning TV, film, and streaming. She’s starred in major blockbusters like Think Like a Man and Anchorman, and currently leads the hit Amazon series Harlem, earning her a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.