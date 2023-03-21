5 Things to Watch to Acquaint Yourself With Dominique Fishback

Fishback appeared in HBO’s drama The Deuce for two seasons as well as a couple of guest appearances in season three as Donna Pickett / Darlene, a young benevolent sex worker who relies on her street savvy and wicked intellect to create a life for herself while navigating a complicated relationship with her pimp Larry Brown played by actor Gbenga Akinnagbe. The series was set in New York City during the 1970s and '80s, as porn and prostitution engulfed the city.