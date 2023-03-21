WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
5 Things to Watch to Acquaint Yourself With Dominique Fishback

The seasoned actress is the star of 'Swarm,' a psychological horror thriller from the mind of Donald Glover.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Dominique Fishback attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Tabie Germain
March 21, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Actress and playwright Dominique Fishblack has been a trending topic on social media since the debut of the psychological horror thriller Swarm, streaming on Prime Video. The Donald Glover-created show follows Fishback’s character, Dre, a Houston-based fan whose obsession with a popular r&b singer takes her to murderous heights.

The New York native knew at just ten that she wanted to be an actress, and over a decade later, she landed her first significant recurring role in Show Me a Hero as Billie Rowan. She has since shared screen time with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx, Primetime Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance, and more.

In honor of the show, get acquainted with Swarm’s leading actress with these five roles, and don’t forget to stream Swarm on Prime Video starring Fishback, with guest appearances from Damson Idris, Chloe Bailey, Billie Eilish, and many more.

  • Judas and the Black Messiah

    The rising actress starred in Shaka King’s 2021 biographical crime drama Judas and the Black Messiah as Deborah Johnson, Black Panther Party member and girlfriend of  Chicago chairman Fred Hampton portrayed by British Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluyaa. The performance earned Fishback several award recognitions, including a 2022 NAACP Image Awards nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.”

  • Project Power

    Flashback is Robin Reilly in Netflix’s sci-fi action film  Project Power, a street-smart teenager and aspiring rapper who deals "Power"—a pill that grants its user various superpowers for five minutes and sometimes even death. The young star holds her own alongside several Hollywood veterans, including Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Courtney B. Vance, and many more.

  • The Deuce

    Fishback appeared in HBO’s drama The Deuce for two seasons as well as a couple of guest appearances in season three as Donna Pickett / Darlene, a young benevolent sex worker who relies on her street savvy and wicked intellect to create a life for herself while navigating a complicated relationship with her pimp Larry Brown played by actor Gbenga Akinnagbe. The series was set in New York City during the 1970s and '80s, as porn and prostitution engulfed the city.

    Fishback garnered mass appeal for her performance, with USA Today naming her one of five new entertainers to watch on television in Fall 207.

  • Random Acts of Flyness

    Random Acts of Flyness is the birthchild of writer, director, and producer Terence Nance. It could only be described as a  "show about the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life.” The show featured a mix of vérité documentaries, musical performances, surrealist melodrama, and humorous animation.

    Fishback starred in several episodes, including “two piece and a biscuit” and “They Got Some S**t That’ll Blow Out Our Back.”

  • The Hate U Give

    Fishback stars as Kenya in the film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel The Hate U Give.  Kenya is the best friend of Starr, portrayed by lead actress Amandla Stenberg, and she is one of three half-sisters to Seven, played by actor Lamar Johnson.

swarmDominique Fishback

