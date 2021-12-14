13 Super Easy Gift Ideas on Amazon Right Now All Under $50

The holidays are nearly here, and between products selling out during Cyber Week sales and those pesky "arrives after Christmas" shipping estimates, we’re closing in on crunch time for the shopping season. If you're still struggling to score a great gift for everyone on your list, Amazon is a good place to start.

From a build-your-own bath bomb kit to a bagel guillotine (a gadget that can help you evenly slice your breakfast every morning), Amazon has some super-easy gift ideas, all under $50, that you can shop right now.

Check out BET's favorite affordable gifts on Amazon below. And be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial if you're not a member already, so you can score free shipping, plus other perks as you finish up your holiday shopping.

Here's 13 super-easy gift ideas you can get on Amazon right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Here's another one of Amazon's great early Black Friday deals: You can get the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote for half price -- just $25. It's great for turning older, "dumb" TVs into smart TVs, or for connecting a brand-new TV to an Alexa-based smart home.

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen

Teeth-whitening strips are great stocking stuffers, but this portable whitening pen makes it easy to brighten your smile on the go. The pen contains mint-flavored 35% carbamide peroxide whitening gel that can break down coffee, wine and soda stains without any of the hassle of plastic strips.

Capri Blue Volcano candle

Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical-fruit-and-sugared-citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.

Ecowish Sherpa jacket

Someone on your gifting list can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat. Skin-friendly and and comfortable to wear, this fashion coat is made of Polyester and Spandex. It's a soft material coat for women that's warm and cozy – perfect for fall and winter. And it's available in a range of colors.

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater

Buy them this affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip in every hue. It has ribbing at the collar, is machine-washable and comes in 18 colors.

Hoan the Original Bagel Guillotine

You can make every day a bagel day with this bagel guillotine, which cuts bagels without squishing them. Find this handy device in four colors.

Off Topic adult party game

To play this game, a card is drawn to set the topics, and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.

JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. Buy it as a stocking stuffer for any music lover.

Bath bomb DIY kit

This kit can work as a gift and a fun holiday activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers for if you decide to gift your creations.

Amazon Echo Dot

This round Amazon Echo smart speaker is the newest model. Use it to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more.

LapGear home office lap desk

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation, thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. At 21" by 12", it fits up to 15.6" laptops and most tablets. The phone slot can hold most cell phones vertically in 5" X 0.75" slot.

Corkcicle coffee mug

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is an excellent gift for the coffee drinker on the go. Drinks stay hot for up to 3 hours thanks to triple-insulated stainless steel.

The sip-through lid is see-through and shatterproof that includes a detachable silicone gasket. Easy to clean and resistant to leaks to make sure your drink stays inside between sips. The non-slip silicone bottom was designed to prevent the mug from sliding and slipping. The mug is also BPA-free.

With 29 different styles, you're sure to find something to match everyone on your holiday gift list.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit