WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Lori Harvey Sets The Record Straight After Someone Questioned Her ‘Chemistry’ With Her Boyfriend Damson Idris!

The couple recently made their red carpet debut.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

By Tweety Elitou
February 17, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their red carpet debut at the sixth and final season of "Snowfall" on Wednesday (Feb. 15). All eyes were on the couple as they walked the red carpet together in stylish designer threads.

Lori was dressed to the nines in a Tom Ford off-the-shoulder black gown that beautifully accentuated her curves. Damson donned a tailored navy suit with a white button-up shirt.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The paparazzi quickly began snapping photos of the pair, who made their relationship public in January. The cameras even captured a sweet moment when the "Snowfall" actor affectionately kissed the model on her forehead.

While many were left swooning over their PDA at the star-studded event, others felt like they were missing "chemistry."

According to The Shade Room, Lori responded to a comment that pointed out how they were standing on the red carpet. 

"No chemistry," the comment read. "Look how apart they're standing lol."

Quickly, Lori responded with the facts. "Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don't stand too close to me because I didn't want to get it on his suit lol. Y'all try to find a problem with everything," she wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

That explains that.

The couple later snapped several photos at the after-party and seemed to be in good spirits. 

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at "Snowfall" final season premiere party held at The Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

We love to see happy couples!

RELATED | Damson Idris Shows Love To Lori Harvey On Her 26th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Nunu’

Celebrity Lifestyle Newslifestylelove and relationshipslori harveyDamson Idris

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.