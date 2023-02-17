Lori Harvey Sets The Record Straight After Someone Questioned Her ‘Chemistry’ With Her Boyfriend Damson Idris!

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their red carpet debut at the sixth and final season of "Snowfall" on Wednesday (Feb. 15). All eyes were on the couple as they walked the red carpet together in stylish designer threads.

Lori was dressed to the nines in a Tom Ford off-the-shoulder black gown that beautifully accentuated her curves. Damson donned a tailored navy suit with a white button-up shirt.

The paparazzi quickly began snapping photos of the pair, who made their relationship public in January. The cameras even captured a sweet moment when the "Snowfall" actor affectionately kissed the model on her forehead.

While many were left swooning over their PDA at the star-studded event, others felt like they were missing "chemistry."

According to The Shade Room, Lori responded to a comment that pointed out how they were standing on the red carpet.

"No chemistry," the comment read. "Look how apart they're standing lol."

Quickly, Lori responded with the facts. "Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don't stand too close to me because I didn't want to get it on his suit lol. Y'all try to find a problem with everything," she wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

That explains that.

The couple later snapped several photos at the after-party and seemed to be in good spirits.