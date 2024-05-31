BET Awards 2024: Get Familiar With Asake, the Nigerian Star Nominated for 'Best International Act'
The BET Awards 2024 are just around the corner, and one of the standout nominees this year is singer and songwriter Asake. Nominated for the coveted “Best International Act,” the Nigerian star has captivated global audiences with his unique blend of Afrobeat and South African amapiano house sounds. His infectious energy, dynamic performances, and powerful storytelling have secured his place among the top contenders in this prestigious category.
As excitement builds for the annual celebration, it's the perfect time to delve into Asake's music and understand why he's one of the brightest stars on the global music scene.
His stage name has a heartwarming backstory
The singer was born Ololade Ahmed. His stage name, Asake, is a tribute to his mother, whose given name is Askae. The moniker is also tattooed in large ink across his neck.
His interest in entertainment started at an early age
Asake’s journey in music and entertainment began at a young age, influenced by his homeland’s rich musical heritage. He began taking his craft seriously in 2010.
The singer told GQ in an interview that as a child, he used fashion to express himself, telling the outlet, “Putting pieces together, trying to be different among everybody.”
He found breakthrough success in 2022
Asake burst onto the music scene with his hit single “Mr.” Money” in 2022. The song quickly gained popularity and was followed by a remix with Zlatan and Peruzzi.
This track paved the way for his subsequent successes and signing to Nigerian artist Olamide’s YBNL Records label imprint.
He’s already received recognition for his musical contributions
Last November, during the 66th annual event, Asake earned his first-ever Grammy Award nomination for “Best African Music Performance.” The following year, he earned an NAACP Award nomination for his single “Amapiano.”
2023 earned Asake a huge milestone
According to the Daily Review Newspaper, the singer topped the list of the most-searched artists on Google in Nigeria in 2023. His record, “Lonely at the Top,” also topped the most searches from Nigerians.
