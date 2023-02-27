Michael B. Jordan Debuts Ad For Calvin Klein Spring Campaign

Michael B. Jordan has been causing fans to swoon for a while, and that's typically when he is fully clothed. But the heartthrob is really going to cause a stir now in his ad for the new Calvin Klein spring 2023 campaign, where he's wearing nothing but his Calvins.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the campaign debuts today, and The "Creed III" actor and director can be seen splashed on Calvin Klein billboards in New and Los Angeles on Houston Street and La Cienega.

However, don't fret if you aren't close to any of those locations. Jordan and the team at Calvin Klein have also posted those images on Instagram. The caption, like Jordan's wardrobe, is sparse, and it simply states, "The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing."



Basically, a tease, as the full campaign will launch on Mar. 15.

(See more photos below)

Jordan follows in a line of other men who have stripped down for the brand, including Mahershala Ali, Justin Beiber, A$AP Rocky, and Mark Wahlberg, per Forbes.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old was photographed by the well-known duo of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Per the brand, the visuals "reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."