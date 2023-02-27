WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Michael B. Jordan Debuts Ad For Calvin Klein Spring Campaign

The actor can be seen wearing nothing but his Calvins.
Michael B. Jordan attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023 in England.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023.
By Cheryl S. Grant
February 27, 2023 / 6:07 PM

Michael B. Jordan has been causing fans to swoon for a while, and that's typically when he is fully clothed. But the heartthrob is really going to cause a stir now in his ad for the new Calvin Klein spring 2023 campaign, where he's wearing nothing but his Calvins.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the campaign debuts today, and The "Creed III" actor and director can be seen splashed on Calvin Klein billboards in New and Los Angeles on Houston Street and La Cienega.

However, don't fret if you aren't close to any of those locations. Jordan and the team at Calvin Klein have also posted those images on Instagram. The caption, like Jordan's wardrobe, is sparse, and it simply states, "The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing."

RELATED: 2023 NAACP Image Awards: Michael B. Jordan Remains Humble Even in His Biggest Moment at the 51st Annual Ceremony


Basically, a tease, as the full campaign will launch on Mar. 15.

(See more photos below)

Jordan follows in a line of other men who have stripped down for the brand, including Mahershala Ali, Justin Beiber, A$AP Rocky, and Mark Wahlberg, per Forbes.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old was photographed by the well-known duo of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Per the brand, the visuals "reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

The ad's debut coincides with the premiere of Creed III  in Los Angeles, which finds Jordan sharing the screen with Jonathan Majors. This latest installment of the Rocky franchise marks Jordan's directorial debut.

michael b jordanCalvin KleinCreed

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.