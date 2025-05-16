BET Awards 2025: BossMan Dlow Is Florida’s Flashiest New Star—Here’s Why He’s Built to Last

Florida has a long history of turning chaos into rap royalty—Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Trina, Denzel Curry—and now you can add BossMan Dlow to that lineage. Nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 BET Awards, Dlow represents a new kind of Florida heat: high-energy, social media-savvy, and unshakably confident.

Hailing from Port Salerno, a small coastal town off most hip hop radars, Dlow came up with a chip on his shoulder—and a gift for making his words stick. His rise wasn’t powered by a major co-sign or a flashy record deal. It came from consistent drops, raw charisma, and a growing fanbase that saw something different in him: someone funny, flashy, and fiercely regional.

His 2023 breakout hit “Get In With Me” was a perfect intro: bar-heavy, high-tempo, and hooky enough to go viral. The beat knocked, his voice cut through, and suddenly BossMan Dlow was more than a local hero—he was on rap’s national radar. What followed was a steady stream of releases that doubled down on what makes him unique.

Here’s why BossMan Dlow is here to stay: