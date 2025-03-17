Jonathan Majors Allegedly Admits to Strangling Ex in Leaked Audio

A newly leaked audio recording allegedly captures actor Jonathan Majors admitting to "aggressing" his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The recording, published by Rolling Stone on Monday, March 17, features a conversation between Majors, 35, and Jabbari, 32, in which she accuses him of strangling her and pushing her against a car during a September 2022 altercation.

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car," the woman believed to be Jabbari says in the recording. The man, alleged to be Majors, responds, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed.’”

The Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was arrested in March 2023 following a separate incident involving Jabbari. He was later convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. The case led to significant fallout, including the loss of his management team and being dropped from several projects, including his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the leaked exchange, Jabbari questions the reason for Majors’ alleged violence, asking, “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” The man responds, “Well, clearly, it’s more than that.” When she presses further, he admits, “Something inside of you,” before adding, “Yeah, towards you.”