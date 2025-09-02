Pras Michel Battles Cancer While Awaiting Prison Time

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the legendary Fugees is facing two battles at once — his health and his freedom. The rapper, who was supposed to be sentenced last month in his federal conspiracy case, had the hearing abruptly pushed back after undergoing emergency surgery for colon cancer.

His legal representative, Erica Dumas, confirmed the news in a statement to Complex , revealing that the diagnosis had never been made public. “Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.”

A new sentencing date has been set for October 3, just days before Michel turns 53.

The Grammy-winning artist was convicted in 2023 on ten counts tied to an international money scheme involving millions in foreign funds. At the time, prosecutors accused him of being at the center of a sprawling conspiracy that stretched from campaign finance violations to back-channel lobbying. He’s currently staring down a potential 20-year sentence, but has remained out on bond while appealing the case.

Pras’ legal troubles began in 2019 when he was indicted for allegedly funneling $865,000 into Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. By 2021, prosecutors claimed he took things further by trying to persuade the current President’s administration to ease up on Malaysian financier Jho Low, who remains a fugitive. Reports earlier this year even linked Michel to a possible pardon under his administration, though the White House never confirmed it.

Adding to the twists, Michel has argued in his appeal that his trial lawyer failed him by leaning on artificial intelligence to craft his closing statements — a claim that has only deepened the case’s spotlight.