How Quincy Avery Became the Quarterback Whisperer for Some of the NFL's Best Arms

If you look up the word resilient, you may find a photograph of Quincy Avery. Widely regarded as the "Quarterback Whisperer," Avery is a master developer of talent at the most important position in football. He has cultivated and unlocked the talent of some of the NFL's brightest stars, including Jalen Hurts, C.J. Stroud, and Jordan Love. Through his innovative training program, Quarterback Takeover (QBT), Avery not only teaches throwing mechanics but also instills unwavering confidence and mental aptitude in his clients to ensure their long-term success. Without a doubt, Avery is a game-changer, and his work has transformed the NFL landscape for Black quarterbacks.

One of the key components of Avery’s success is his determination. He's driven and has a track record of going above and beyond for his clients. Avery noted that he learned those qualities from his mother, whom he considers his greatest inspiration.

“I learned perseverance from my mother. She didn't graduate from college, and she went to a job interview where she was required to have one,” Avery told BET. “She would not take no for an answer, and that allowed her to get a sales job at Xerox and live a very fruitful life. When you see that growing up, it puts a battery in your back. That's why I feel like my mom supercharged me about not taking no for an answer.”

When it comes to Avery’s training approach, he works with quarterbacks to learn the proper techniques and the mental aspects of the position. According to Avery, having the right mentality is just as important as a quarterback’s physical attributes.

“I've studied the actual physical movements of what’s best for each QB, but I want to push them to the limit every single time we go on the field. I want the players to understand that when things get difficult, they can overcome difficult situations and be truly successful,” he explained. “That allows you to have real confidence. You can't have confidence until you've been through some sh*t. I want to build professional quarterbacks and great young men.”

Due to Avery’s work, 15 Black quarterbacks started in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season , the most in the league's history. Also, many more were on team rosters as backups. Avery shared just how much the needle has moved in favor of Black quarterbacks and how they’ve transformed the NFL.

“So much has changed with Black quarterbacks in a very short period. Warren Moon said he intentionally ran his 40-yard dash slower so people didn't label him as anything other than a quarterback. Black men had to mask themselves as less athletic than they were to have an opportunity to play quarterback,” Avery said. “Now these young men are coveted because NFL teams want the best athletes to play quarterback.”

“It used to be that white kids were the quarterback because their dad was the coach. We didn't get the opportunities early on to be a quarterback in elementary, so we developed during high school. They didn't even think about us playing quarterback. It was simply an opportunity problem,” he continued. “We’ve taken over. We're over 50% of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and that's not by coincidence.”

In "The Quincy Avery Effect," Avery shares his innovative coaching methods and the obstacles he overcame to achieve his dream. The doc is centered on the power of mentorship, resilience, and the value of human potential, all channeled through the lens of football. The doc also features appearances by Tony Dungy, Warren Moon, C.J. Stroud, and Jordan Love. While his love of the game is the major theme of the documentary, Avey believes that it is just a part of the story, as he explained the genesis of the project.

“Originally, the idea for the doc came about four years ago. We shot a sizzler, but it didn't turn out right. Z, a member of my team, hit the ground hard and pushed me to share my story because it's not only about football, it's about perseverance,” he recalled. “I think that anybody who watches the doc, like, if all they take away from it is football, I think they've missed it. Football is a part of my story, but perseverance is the main focus.”

“There are so many people when difficult things happen they change who they are. I try to be consistent and do the things that I said I was going to do the day before, despite how hard that is,” he continued. “When you get an eviction notice on your door, you still need to be able to go back to your room, and reach out to kids on Facebook to train them for free, which takes consistency. I live by that and it comes through in the doc.”

“I was homeless for over 1000 days. “To go from being homeless to living a life I couldn't have dreamed of takes resolve to look at yourself every morning in the mirror and know that you can make it,” he added. “I never quit, and that's what I hang my hat on. It touches me, and I think it'll touch many more people who watch it.”

Avery fondly recalls connecting with NFL QB Josh Dobbs, who became his first client and put him on the map—being prepared for when his opportunity finally came catapulted Avery in the direction of his dream.



“The story with Josh Dobbs is paramount because I could have spent all my time trying to find a client, and when I got the first client, I wasn't prepared. If that one Josh Dobbs training session didn't go well, my life would be completely different,” Avery said. “I wouldn't be where I'm at today. I was in Bermuda last month with some of my NFL clients. I wouldn't be doing it if I wasn’t prepared when the opportunity came.”

Along with QBT, Avery is the founder of the Avery Effect Foundation , which is committed “to transforming the future of youth quarterbacks and athletes by providing access to elite training and equipping them for success both on and off the field.” He shared why the foundation is his most important work.

“The Avery Effect foundation is so important in terms of helping young men be able to achieve their dreams,” Avery said. “I didn’t want money to be an issue that prevented guys from getting the training they needed, and the foundation is the opportunity for folks to give back.”