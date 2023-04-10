Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill to Ignite North America With The 'Summer Block Party' Tour

After much anticipation, the legendary R&B groups Jodeci, SWV (Sisters With Voices), and Dru Hill have announced their collaboration for an unforgettable North American tour, the "Summer Block Party". Scheduled to kick off in June, the tour will bring these iconic 90s R&B powerhouses together to serenade fans across the United States and Canada.

Jodeci, the American R&B quartet comprised of members DeVante Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo, took the world by storm in the early 90s with their groundbreaking fusion of soulful ballads and new jack swing. Responsible for hit singles like "Forever My Lady," "Come and Talk to Me," and "Freek'n You," Jodeci remains a prominent influence in the world of R&B.

SWV, an all-female R&B trio formed by Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" Johnson-George, and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons, rose to fame with chart-topping hits like "Weak," "Right Here/Human Nature," and "I'm So Into You." The group's blend of gospel-infused vocals and sultry harmonies secured their place as a major force in the R&B genre.

Dru Hill, another acclaimed R&B group, brings its smooth, dynamic sound to the mix. With members Sisqó, Jazz, Nokio, and Tao, the group achieved success through hits like "In My Bed," "How Deep Is Your Love," and "Never Make a Promise." Their unmistakable harmonies and romantic ballads have captivated audiences for decades.