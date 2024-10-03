Colin Kaepernick Still Determined to Return to the NFL Years Later

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s final NFL game occurred on January 1, 2017, but his passion for football is far from over.

In a recent interview on “CBS Mornings,” the 36-year-old expressed his unwavering determination to return to the league despite being away for nearly a decade.

“It was 15 years of work and dedication before I ever stepped foot on an NFL field,” the athlete shared. “To have that passion and chase it for that long, you don’t just give that up. You pursue it.”

Though he faces an uphill battle, particularly at his age, Kaepernick remains optimistic. Currently, only four quarterbacks in the league are 36 or older, but that doesn’t faze him.

“There will never be an instance where I’m not ready, and there will never be an instance where it’s because I don’t want to anymore,” he continued.

Kaepernick revealed he continues to train intensely, posting videos and reaching out to NFL teams, believing he still has what it takes to win. “We're still training, still pushing,” he said. “I mean, it's something I've trained my whole life for.”

In his last season as a starter, Kaepernick had a 59.2% completion rate, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Despite those numbers, his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 didn’t lead to a contract.