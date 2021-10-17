Hitman Holla Shares Photo Of His Girlfriend In The Hospital After She Was Shot In The Face
Hitman Holla, born Gerald Fulton, Jr., is asking for prayers after his girlfriend Cinnamon was shot in the face during a burglary. He is now sharing a photo of her in the hospital.
The rapper tweeted, “Really appreciate the love and support from you all, it really mean a lot… Cinnamon is stabled & doing much better .. love y’all.”
Hitman Holla, born Gerald Fulton, Jr., is asking for prayers after his girlfriend Cinnamon was shot in the face during a burglary. He is now sharing a photo of her in the hospital.
The rapper tweeted, “Really appreciate the love and support from you all, it really mean a lot… Cinnamon is stabled & doing much better .. love y’all.”
Last night, the rapper revealed on Instagram the incident occured while he was on FaceTime with Cinnamon. The 33-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, “Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away. She showed courage & let off shots defending her home .. I’m so proud of how she was so brave.”
There are no other details about the shooting at this time and it’s not known if authorities are investigating.