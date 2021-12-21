Blac Youngsta Slammed Over Young Dolph Diss Track And Responds To Backlash

Blac Youngsta is receiving some major backlash on social media for performing his 2016 Young Dolph diss track “Shake Sum” at Aces of Dallas nightclub just over a month since the rapper was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis.

Video of Youngsta’s performance surfaced online shortly after it happened with many believing it to be disrespectful to the late rapper and his family.

“Blac youngsta lame af for performing Shake sum a month after dolph’s death,” one person tweeted.

“Grove ain’t tell one lie. Blac youngsta dissing dolph, but dolph was the only one taking care of Memphis,” another person wrote via Twitter. “And that’s why they really mad. And now November 17th is young dolph day.”

After learning of the backlash, Youngsta shared a long message on his Instagram during which he says he has no regrets for performing the diss song.

“I’m the type of n***a who ain’t never sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry for me! I come from the heart of South Memphis, where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is… With that being said, I could give two f***s what the world thinks bout me,” he wrote.

Additionally, Youngsta spoke out for the first time about rumors that his grandmother’s house was shot up the day Dolph passed away.

“My grandma damn near on her death bed now, but I don’t get on the internet crying about it or looking for the world to feel sad for a n***a. When the false allegations came out late last month about something happening to her house, she was hospitalized the day before that,” he wrote. “Sick as can be. I took all threats & hopes that she doesn’t make it from all types of people IDK.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17. He was 36. WREG reports that Memphis Police said one male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene and confirmed Dolph was the victim.

Officers and witnesses gathered in front of a broken window at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery in a local Memphis strip mall. A man who identified himself as the business’ owner said a young man had been shot while buying cookies. TMZ reports that the rapper’s vehicle was found outside Makeda’s.

Memphis police released photos of the two suspects wanted in Dolph’s shooting death.

The pair of suspects are seen getting out of a white, two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns and wearing sweatshirts, as they approach the Memphis rapper. Investigators say the two suspects shot him several times before fleeing.