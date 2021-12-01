Stacey Abrams Announces Run For Governor Of Georgia With Rousing Campaign Video

It’s official. Stacey Abrams is once again running for governor of Georgia.

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), Abrams dropped a powerful campaign video pitching herself to be the 84th governor of the Peach State.

“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” she said in a tweet accompanying the video.

She states in the clip, which features images of Georgia’s diverse residents and counties: “What I know to be true is that our values are still strong. No matter where we come from in Georgia, or how long we’ve been here, we believe in this place, and our folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice. Because in the end, we are one Georgia, regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way, or the forces determined to divide us.”

Current Georgia governor Brian Kemp already released a statement reacting to Abrams’ announcement: “With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States. Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The former Georgia state representative lost to Kemp by just 55,000 votes. Kemp, who was Georgia’s Secretary of State at the time, was responsible for voter registration and elections. Over the course of his tenure, he cancelled hundreds of thousands of voter registrations, the Associated Press reported. A significant portion of those registrations belonged to people of color. He denied any wrongdoing, but Abrams made it clear that she believed the election was not run fairly.