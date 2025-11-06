Finding Home at North Carolina A&T: How Samya Fernandes Is Living Out Her Answered Prayers

Born and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, Samya Fernandes grew up surrounded by family, Cape Verdean culture, and a close-knit community. “Brockton is very diverse,” she said. “I was always around people who looked like me and shared my culture.”

The oldest child of immigrant parents, Samya credits her upbringing with keeping her grounded. “My parents did an amazing job of sheltering me from being online all the time,” she said. “I was always in some sort of activity — they made sure I stayed busy.”

That foundation built her discipline early. “They never played about my education,” she said, smiling. “My parents were always motivating me to get good grades. They’d even reward me when I brought home my report cards.”

Education was a family value long before she ever thought about college. Samya still remembers being eight years old, watching her mother walk across the stage to receive her bachelor’s degree. “That moment showed me what hard work looks like,” she said. “I knew then that college wasn’t a question — it was a goal.”

When it came time to apply, her parents supported her completely — even when her dream took her out of state. “I didn’t even know what an HBCU was until I started researching colleges as a sophomore,” she admitted. “Once I found out, it was over from there. I told my parents, ‘I’m going to an HBCU.’”

Some relatives didn’t understand. “A few people in my family thought I was doing too much,” she said. “They’d ask, ‘Why would you leave Massachusetts when we have the best schools here?’ But my mom and dad supported me the whole way.”

Samya’s discovery of HBCUs came through Google, and later TikTok. “At first, I was sold when I saw professors who looked like me,” she said. “Then I started watching videos of students on campus — the energy, the pride. It looked like everyone was part of something bigger.”

Her decision to attend an HBCU wasn’t just about academics; it was about belonging. “I wanted to be in an environment where people looked like me and where I felt understood,” she said. “I wanted that same sense of community I grew up with.”

Choosing North Carolina A&T State University came almost by chance. “It was an impulsive decision,” she said, laughing. “I was looking for good business programs, and A&T’s College of Business stood out. It was also affordable, and from what I saw online, the campus vibe looked amazing.”

When she arrived for new student orientation, everything felt real. “I remember thinking, this is where I’m going to live for the next few years,” she said. “Everyone was so welcoming. Getting my College of Business and Economics pin made me feel so accomplished.”

Still, the transition wasn’t easy. “I got homesick,” she admitted. “It took time to adjust. But even when it got hard, I never wanted to leave.”

Now, she can’t imagine being anywhere else. “A&T’s culture is the best,” she said with pride. “You see it during GHOE — and sorry to every other school, but none of them compare,” she laughed. “You feel it during the games, the cookouts, the tree lighting, the carnivals. Even random days when there are food trucks on campus. There’s always something happening that reminds you you’re part of something special.”

Samya also loves how A&T balances fun with focus. “The school hosts events that help students relax and connect, like wellness days or organization meetings,” she said. “It’s not just academics — it’s about building community.”

That community helped her grow both personally and professionally. “A&T has made me more confident in every setting,” she said. “It taught me that I’m capable, that I qualify for the things I want. Whether it’s an internship or a leadership program — I belong in those rooms.”

Her freshman year taught her one of her most important lessons. “I got caught up in trying to balance freedom, friends, and classes,” she said. “My GPA wasn’t where I wanted it to be.”

That summer, she refocused. “I learned that I can’t be someone who stays out all night and still makes an 8 a.m.,” she said. “So I started doing what worked for me. I found mentors, joined organizations that felt like home, and started networking. I stopped being afraid of rejection.”

Those changes paid off — not just in her grades, but in her confidence. “Now, I know how to handle challenges,” she said. “Everything I’ve gone through has been God testing me. And I’m living in answered prayers because I didn’t quit.”

When asked why someone should choose an HBCU, or A&T specifically, Samya doesn’t hesitate. “There’s no place like it,” she said. “The ‘H’ in HBCU stands for historical — and that’s the most important part. A&T’s legacy runs deep, from the A&T Four to everything we continue to build today.”