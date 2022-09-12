Kylie Jenner Reveals New Details About Her Son's Name!

It has been seven months since the birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second child, and the public has yet to learn their son's official name.

While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday (, the reality star revealed that they have yet to lock down a name for their baby boy.

As you may remember, the couple initially named their son Wolf Webster but later decided the name “didn’t suit him.”

“We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” the new mom explained during an interview in April with USA Today.

“We haven't officially, legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name,” Kylie said during the interview with James. “We're just waiting [...] We don't call him Wolf.”

Kylie went on to explain that they are "just not ready" to share the name with the public.

When James inquired if their baby boy's name still represents an animal, she quickly responded, "No!"

Watch the interview, below!