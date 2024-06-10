Tami Roman: Reality TV Pioneer to Acclaimed Actress

Tami Roman is a legend, an icon. She is one of the foremuvas of reality TV as we know it. In 1993, she debuted on season two of The Real World, where she and some other hopeful young adults lived their lives in LA on camera. She didn’t hold anything back, and we saw much of her personal life unfold. There was also the infamous incident where she got into it with a castmate who dragged her in an attempt to snatch a blanket off of her, even though she told him to stop. The fallout from that was intense, but we quickly gathered that Roman was not the one. She stands up for herself and fights for what she wants, so it’s no surprise that she has achieved her goal of becoming an actress. That is no small feat, but 30+ years later, she has amassed an impressive on-screen resume that spans TV and film, scripted and unscripted. Here are six highlights from Tami Roman’s career post, The Real World.

Married With Children

After appearing on The Real World, Tami Roman began picking up small parts on TV shows. Shortly after The Real World, she appeared on Married With Children as a Black version of Peggy Bundy named Meg.

Basketball Wives LA

Tami Roman made waves on Basketball Wives LA as a no-nonsense force to be reckoned with. It was the first time people had seen her on reality TV since The Real World. She had some shining moments and then some moments that may not have portrayed her in the best light, but she was always a standout cast member. Eventually, she got tired of the show after a few seasons and decided it was time to move on, which was probably for the best because her acting career kicked into full swing again shortly after.

The Real World Homecoming

Tami joined the rest of the original cast of The Real World Homecoming for a reboot of LA 30 years later. The incident with her castmate got rehashed and was just as intense as it happened decades ago. Things got so tense that Roman’s husband wanted to confront the man, but security wouldn’t allow that. The man apologized, even though Tami didn’t feel it was genuine, but it seemed like both parties just wanted to leave it in the past.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful

In 2022, Roman began hosting a spycam show that busts cheaters. It is not easy work, but Roman has the personality for it and the unfortunate experience of having been cheated on. The show is juicy, and Roman holds her own, calling people out when they’re wrong but also providing support and advice whenever people need it.

The Ms. Pat Show

Tami Roman plays Denise on The Ms. Pat Show. Denise is Pat’s sometimes shady sister, who always seems to be thinking of a master plan. It’s a role that shows Tami’s range as a comedic actress.

Girl in the Closet