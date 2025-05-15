BET Awards 2025: Ayra Starr Is Already a Star—Here’s Why She’s Afrobeats’ It-Girl

Ayra Starr isn’t just a rising star—she’s a meteor. At just 21, the Nigerian singer-songwriter has emerged as one of the leading voices in global Afropop. With her nomination for Best New Artist at the 2025 BET Awards, Ayra has officially crossed from local favorite to international force.

Born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe and raised between Nigeria and Benin, Ayra's pan-African upbringing is infused into every note of her music. Signed to Don Jazzy’s iconic Mavin Records at just 18, she quickly established herself with her debut self-titled EP in 2021. But it was the release of her debut album 19 & Dangerous that put her on the global map.

The standout single “Bloody Samaritan” became a Gen Z anthem across the continent—bold, brash, and rooted in self-assurance. Then came “Rush,” a global hit that exploded on TikTok, made it to the UK Singles Chart, and helped push Ayra to international stages, from Afro Nation to Glastonbury.

But what makes Ayra Starr more than just another breakout star?

First, her voice. Ayra has a uniquely smoky, emotive tone that can deliver both softness and strength in the same line. Whether she’s crooning over sparse R&B production or dancing over amapiano drums, her vocals carry a signature that’s instantly recognizable.

Second, her writing. Ayra writes like a young woman who’s confident, conflicted, curious, and in control—all at once. Her lyrics bounce between self-love, heartbreak, spiritual reflection, and sisterhood. In a world saturated with catchy hooks, her pen has depth.

Then there’s the fashion. Ayra Starr has quickly become a style icon in Afrobeats culture. Whether she’s in waist beads and Ankara prints or Y2K mesh and micro-minis, she walks the line between tradition and rebellion. She’s covered Dazed, NME, and been front row at Paris Fashion Week—not bad for someone just a few years removed from secondary school.

Ayra’s growth has also paralleled the global explosion of Afrobeats. Alongside artists like Tems, Rema, and Burna Boy, she’s proven that West African pop isn’t just a local phenomenon—it’s shaping the global sound. Her international collabs with Kelly Rowland and Tyla are evidence of how far her influence has spread.

What’s striking is that Ayra manages to maintain a strong Nigerian identity while seamlessly fitting into global conversations about music, fashion, and culture. She’s not changing herself to fit the industry—the industry is adjusting to her.

At the 2025 BET Awards, her Best New Artist nomination isn’t just about acknowledging viral hits. It’s about recognizing a young woman who’s building a world—a sonic universe of softness and steel, soul and style.

And she’s just getting started. Her second studio album, teased across her socials, promises even more genre fusion—rumors suggest collaborations with American R&B stars and South African house producers. If Ayra’s debut was her intro, the sequel might be her coronation.

Win or lose at BET, Ayra Starr has already won the cultural moment. She’s young, fearless, and changing what it means to be a global pop star with African roots.