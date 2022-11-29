Cardi B Says She Feels ‘Hopeless’ Trying To Make Offset Happy After TakeOff’s Death

Cardi B opened up about Offset's grief following the death of his cousin TakeOff and how she is struggling to make her husband feel happy.

In a since-deleted Twitter voice note, the Bronx rapper revealed what the grieving process has been like in her household since the Migos artist (born Kirsnick Khari Ball) was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at a private party in Houston.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said, according to PEOPLE. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The 30-year-old also shared that she is not in the mood to be “playing around” with fans on the internet who are chasing the “clout” when it comes to speaking about the fallen rapper’s death and that the grieving process is still fresh for her and her family.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, f—in’ seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, f—in’ schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks. We not in the mood to be f—in’ playin’ around with y’all. Dead a–,” she said.

On (Nov. 15) Offset headed to his Instagram to continue to mourn the death of TakeOff in a heartfelt post.