Tyrese Opens Up About Feeling Hurt After Mary J. Blige Passed on His Song

Tyrese is speaking out about the “hurt” he’s carrying when it comes to Mary J. Blige.

In a recent social media video, the R&B crooner who recently released his eighth studio album “Painfully Beautiful” shared his thoughts.

“I tried my best to get Mary J. Blige on both songs,” he said in his video.

“She passed on it. It’s okay. I feel a way about it. I’m hurt. I’m hurt. I’m really hurt, I can’t lie. But she passed on it.”

He further explains why he’s so hurt by the hip-hop soul artist, sharing how he customized one song in particular for Blige.

“I wasn’t hurt that Mary passed on the song as if she didn’t have the choice because she does,” he continued.

“She’s a f*cking legend. She’s my sister. I love her. I was more so hurt about her passing on the song because like a mad scientist I went into the studio, and when I tell you I customized this song, I made this motherfucker tailor-made for Mary.”

He then lets his audience know how much he loves the “Be Without You” songstress, going far as to say she’s “one of a kind.”

“You are just so one of a kind. You are one of one of one. Your heart, your soul, your compassion, your empathy towards everyone,” he said.