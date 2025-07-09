Janet Jackson and Maxwell Churn the Romance Rumor Mill

Our favorite pop and R&B icon Janet Jackson and legendary falsetto, crooner Maxwell stepped out on Monday, July 7 in London for what many are calling a romantic date night. The pair attended the 1,500th performance of Cabaret at London’s Kit Kat Club, according to Complex.

The Grammy Award winning artists sparked rumors of romance after they were seen holding hands as they approached the venue.

Donning an all-white ensemble—Janet’s wide-leg power suit and braided updo was a fashion moment. While Maxwell was sharp in a tailored pin-striped suit—they complimented each other well.

Super cozy and comfortable for their night out, Janet and Maxwell have been friendly for years. Here they are in 2017 at an after part at Barclays Center:

On being single, Janet shared this with the Guardian: “I know that if someone were to come along, [e]ven if I didn’t recognize it, I guarantee you my friends would shake the shit out of me and say, 'What are you doing?!’” She continued, “But I think I’m seeing it through different lenses now. I think I am breaking that pattern.”