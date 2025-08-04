Black Man Sues Cop for Retaliatory Arrest After Honking at Him at Green Light

In Troy, New York, a Black man is suing a local police officer who allegedly arrested him in retaliation for honking his horn at a traffic light—a gesture that led to what the man calls a humiliating and violent experience, according to Atlanta Black Star . All charges were eventually dismissed.

The incident occurred on July 19, 2024, when Matthew Edwards lightly tapped his horn at a red light after the vehicle in front of him, driven by Troy police officer Taylor Gamache, failed to proceed when the light turned green. After completing a turn, Gamache allegedly circled back and tracked Edwards to his home, where he initiated an arrest for what bodycam footage suggests was nothing more than a honk.

Edwards was ultimately charged with unlawful use of a horn, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest. These charges were later dropped.

“This is harassment,” Edwards told Gamache during the incident, according to the the outlet . The officer responded, “Do you know what is harassment?” Edwards repeatedly asked for a supervisor, but none was provided. Instead, backup arrived in the form of a Rensselaer County sheriff’s deputy who assisted with the arrest.

Gamache also had Edwards’ car towed, citing improper parking—despite video evidence that Edwards had exited the vehicle momentarily to move garbage bins blocking his driveway.

On July 3, Edwards filed a lawsuit accusing Gamache of assault, battery, false arrest, malicious prosecution, emotional distress, and multiple constitutional violations.