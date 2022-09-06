NBA YoungBoy Expecting 9th Child
NBA YoungBoy is revealing some news in his personal life.
Coming off his latest single “Purge Me,” the Louisiana rapper took to his Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease the impending arrival of his ninth child. In a series of photos on his IG, prior to deleting it, a photo of a woman’s hand showing off a large diamond ring alongside her baby bump.
Twitter account @CostaKentrell reposted one of the baby bump photos.
According to DJ Akademiks, the single precedes YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new surprise album Realer 2. “Breaking: NBA Youngboy deactivates his Instagram page,” Akademiks tweeted on Monday. “I talked to him and asked why… He said ‘Realer 2’ is dropping tonight!!!!”