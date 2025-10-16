Candace Owens Unanimously Banned by Australia’s High Court from Entering the Country

Australia has made it official: Candace Owens is not welcome. The nation’s High Court unanimously rejected her effort to overturn the government’s ban on her entry, ending her plans for a speaking tour and sending a clear message that her brand of controversy will not be imported.

According to the Associated Press , the court upheld a 2024 decision by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to deny Owens a visa under the country’s Migration Act. Why? Owens failed the “character test.” Burke concluded that denying her entry was in the nation’s best interest.

Owens has a long history of inflammatory statements. Court documents claimed that she had made extremist and divisive remarks about Muslim, Black, Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities. Australian officials determined her rhetoric posed a potential threat to public safety, especially when the nation had recently elevated its terrorism threat level.

Owens attempted to argue that the government overstepped its power and violated Australia’s implied freedom of political communication. Her legal team claimed the character test could silence any viewpoint the minister disliked. The High Court was not persuaded. All three judges ruled that the government acted lawfully and did not misuse its authority. Additionally, Owens was ordered to pay the government’s legal costs.

Owens had planned a national speaking tour and media appearances in Australia and neighboring New Zealand to grow her international audience. Burke said her pattern of comments about minority groups created a risk of hostility or even radicalization. “Inciting discord might be the way some people make money, but it is not welcome in Australia,” he said .

This is not the first time the country has used its character test to block high-profile visitors. Australian officials previously revoked a visa from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after he released a song praising Adolf Hitler. The law gives the government broad discretion to reject visas when a person is seen as a threat to public order.