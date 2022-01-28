EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson Says There Is Strength In Vulnerability And Saying 'No'

Taraji P. Henson is a passionate advocate for self-care and good mental health, especially for Black women who constantly need to be reminded to prioritize their own happiness. “We need our women to feel whole, valued, and strong,” the Peace Of Mind host shared with BET Lifestyle exclusively.

If you ask the talk show host and multi-talented actress where strength comes from, she'll quickly tell you that vulnerability and self-love are at the top of the list. “Being strong is loving ourselves enough to say no,” Henson reminds us about the importance of setting healthy boundaries in our lives.

To continue to spread the message that women should always prioritize self-love, the D.C. native recently became a founding member of Kate Spade New York’s Social Impact Council, a leadership council designed to address mental health stigmas and provide women and girls from around the world access to much-needed resources. The goal is to provide 100,000 women with direct access to mental health and empowerment tools by 2025.

Joined by a group of other mental health advocates, the council will participate in a series of in-person and digital activations to engage the community throughout the year. As a part of this commitment, Kate Spade New York and its foundation will donate more than $2M annually to organizations including Black Girls Smile, Seleni, GirlTrek, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, and The Trevor Project.

We celebrate Henson's dedication to promoting the importance of good mental health.