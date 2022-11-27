WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Soul Train Awards 2022: Muni Long Starts the Night Off With Theatrical R&B Performance

The legendary songwriter gave a one-of-a-kind performance of her single “Plot Twist."
Muni Long Soul Train Awards 2022

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Muni Long performs during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 8:01 PM

The Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole are officially underway. Rising R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long kicked off the evening’s celebrations with a soulful rendition of her latest single, “Plot Twist.” The veteran musician amped the production value with an on-stage reenactment to accompany the track. The performance also included several notable figures, including dancer and actor Skyh Black, comedian Erica Ash, veteran actress Paige Hurd, and comedian, actor, and host DC Young Fly.

RELATED: Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’

The singer earned four nominations this evening, including “Song of the Year” and “The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,” the latter of which she took home for her smash single “Hrs and Hrs,” beating out several equally talented artists, including, Ari Lennox, SZA, Steve Lacy, Burna Boy, and many more.  

The track saw viral success on the short-form social media platform TikTok in late 2021 throughout her set. The single became Muni’s first song as a solo artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 16.

