Soul Train Awards 2022: Muni Long Starts the Night Off With Theatrical R&B Performance

The Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole are officially underway. Rising R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long kicked off the evening’s celebrations with a soulful rendition of her latest single, “Plot Twist.” The veteran musician amped the production value with an on-stage reenactment to accompany the track. The performance also included several notable figures, including dancer and actor Skyh Black, comedian Erica Ash, veteran actress Paige Hurd, and comedian, actor, and host DC Young Fly.

The singer earned four nominations this evening, including “Song of the Year” and “The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,” the latter of which she took home for her smash single “Hrs and Hrs,” beating out several equally talented artists, including, Ari Lennox, SZA, Steve Lacy, Burna Boy, and many more.