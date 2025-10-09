Texas Mother Accused of Killing Two of Her Four Children Had Prior Conviction

Authorities in Texas say a mother accused of shooting her four children—killing two of them—had a previous conviction in Georgia.

11 Alive reports that officials in Brazoria County identified the suspect as Oninda Romelus. According to investigators, her 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter died in the shooting, while her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter survived.

KHOU in Houston reported that Romelus told investigators her children were “with the devil” and said, “Instead of them doing it to me, I’m gonna do it to them.” When asked to explain, she reportedly replied , “kill them all.”

Child Protective Services confirmed to KHOU that Romelus had no prior record with their agency in Texas. However, the station verified that she had a 2022 conviction in Fayette County, Georgia, for driving under the influence of drugs.

It is not yet known whether she had a record with Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services.

Romelus was arrested over the weekend and remains in custody in Texas. KHOU contacted her father in Georgia, who said the family was “shocked” by the events.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting but said the case is being treated as a domestic incident. The surviving children remain hospitalized.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Brazoria County officials confirmed that Romelus faces multiple charges, including capital murder.

"Ms. Romelus has had contact with CPS on one other occasion. Details of that interaction are confidential but will be included in a public Child Fatality Report when our investigation is complete," Melissa Lanford, a DFPS spokesperson, shared.