Patti LaBelle Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Fabulous Shoe Collection!

Patti LaBelle has always brought her A-game! Aside from being one of the greatest singers to ever gift us with her voice, the "Godmother of Soul" also keeps us taking notes on how to look your best with bold fashions, eye-catching accessories, and fabulous heels.

On the topic of fashion, LaBelle recently gave fans a glimpse of her shoe closet, and let's just say the moment is giving us life.

The 78-year-old beauty captioned the video on Instagram, “I'm a rebel...what can I say?”

In the brief clip, the famous star is seen standing in front of a wall of red-bottom heels and stylish boots while wearing a striped suit and nude pumps.

The video used a popular sound saying, “Instagram is telling everybody to make reels, but I’m a rebel, so here’s a photo as a reel.”

As you may know, the singer is known for kicking off her heels during a spirited performance. “I can’t even lie and tell you how many. I give a lot away,” Ms. Patti shared in 2020 when asked how many shoes she owned.