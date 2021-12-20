Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James Monday (Dec. 20) in the hope of blocking an investigation into his business practices and to stop her from participating in a separate criminal investigation, The New York Times reports.

The former president alleged that political motives are behind James’ involvement in both cases. His lawsuit lists critical public statements James has made against Trump as evidence of her bias.

James, a Democrat, recently dropped out of the race for New York governor.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the Times quoted Trump’s lawsuit.

According to CNBC, James’ office launched a civil investigation in 2019 of the Trump Organization. It examines whether the company defrauded lenders by inflating the value of its assets, while also attempting to lower its tax obligations.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a similar but separate criminal investigation. Trump’s suit also attempts to bar James’s participation in the criminal probe.