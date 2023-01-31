Rep. Cori Bush Demands Missouri Halt The Execution Of Man Who Maintains His Innocence

According to The Kansas City Star, on Nov. 26, 2004, Taylor flew to Los Angeles, California to meet his daughter. Eight days later, the bodies of Angela Rowe and her three children were found in the home they shared with Taylor. They were shot, the murder weapon wasn’t found and there were no eyewitnesses. Autopsies revealed they were killed two to three days before the bodies were found, which means Taylor could have not been the killer. However, at trial, a medical examiner from St. Louis County claimed due to the temperature in the home, they were murdered two to three weeks before the bodies were found. Taylor and his lawyers have been fighting the claim from the medical examiner for years. An affidavit signed last week, by forensic pathologist Jane Turner, said there was rigor mortis, which wouldn’t be present after seven days when the victims were discovered. Therefore, Taylor could not have committed the crimes being that he left for California eight days before.