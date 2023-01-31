Rep. Cori Bush Demands Missouri Halt The Execution Of Man Who Maintains His Innocence
In 2008, Leonard “Raheem” Taylor was convicted in Missouri of a quadruple murder, but he has always maintained his innocence. The 58-year-old is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Feb. 7 and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush is speaking out.
On Jan. 29, Bush tweeted, “Despite significant evidence of his innocence, Raheem Taylor is scheduled to be executed by the State of Missouri on Feb. 7th. This would be a grave injustice. Raheem’s execution must be halted and the death penalty must be abolished. #JusticeforRaheem”
According to The Kansas City Star, on Nov. 26, 2004, Taylor flew to Los Angeles, California to meet his daughter. Eight days later, the bodies of Angela Rowe and her three children were found in the home they shared with Taylor. They were shot, the murder weapon wasn’t found and there were no eyewitnesses. Autopsies revealed they were killed two to three days before the bodies were found, which means Taylor could have not been the killer. However, at trial, a medical examiner from St. Louis County claimed due to the temperature in the home, they were murdered two to three weeks before the bodies were found. Taylor and his lawyers have been fighting the claim from the medical examiner for years. An affidavit signed last week, by forensic pathologist Jane Turner, said there was rigor mortis, which wouldn’t be present after seven days when the victims were discovered. Therefore, Taylor could not have committed the crimes being that he left for California eight days before.
Prosecutors have relied heavily on Perry Taylor, Leonard Taylor’s brother, who said that Taylor confessed to him that he killed Angela Rowe and her children. However, Perry recanted at the trial and Kent Gipson, Leonard Taylor's lawyer, said police threatened Perry with prison time if he didn’t say his brother was the killer.
Earlier this month, Gipson told SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, “At the very least, you can’t execute a guy when there’s any doubt that they are guilty. I think it’s pretty clear that he is completely innocent.”