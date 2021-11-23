Karen Huger of ‘RHOP’ To Get Her Own Family Spinoff Show

Karen Huger is going solo! Well, sort of.

In an exclusive from TV Deets, the six-year Real Housewives of Potomac veteran has reportedly landed a spinoff based around her and her family. The show is set to debut in early 2022.

Billed as a “family show with comedic elements,” sources say the series will give viewers a never-before-seen inside look at Housewife’s personal and professional life, including subplots featuring her husband, Ray Huger, and children, Rayvin and Brandon.

The program will premiere on Bravo following Porsha’s Family Matters — another spinoff based on Real House of Atlanta star Porsha Williams that debuts at the end of this month.