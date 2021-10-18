RHOP’s Mia Thornton And Candiace Dillard Finally Apologize To Each Other

It appears that Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard Bassett have finally buried the hatchet.

The two castmates took a break from fighting on Sunday night’s episode (October 17) and decided to handle their issues with a different approach. They agreed that talking things through was more effective and apologized to each other after having several fights over the last few weeks.

In case you missed it, the ladies are coming off the heels of their latest heated screaming match at their couples’ trip to Chesapeake Bay. The pair threw salad at each other following comments about Mia’s mother where Candiace called her “low budget.”

As the episode picks up where it left off, the cast takes a boat out on the water, and Mia and Candiace take this moment to put their past feuds behind them.

“Obviously I said something that struck a nerve with you, right, and I know that I'm just now getting a chance to know you and I never want to be responsible for inflicting negative energy onto someone. I own that, and I'm sorry for that. And I apologize for hurting you by asking questions that, maybe, it's none of my business,” Mia started, PEOPLE reports

To which Candiace replied, “I appreciate you saying that, but it wasn't the questions to my mom that triggered me so much as the comment about my project.” Candiace was referring to Mia describing her music video (filmed earlier in the season) as “low budget.”

She continued, “I don’t want to cry. I was hurt by what you said. Because I have worked so hard to really live out this dream again, and it's really important to me. I don't know if I'm doing it right, and I'm scared if it's going to be received well. I don't ever want to feel like something that I'm doing is not being respected at the very least.”

Mia responded: “I’m sorry for that. Now I know my boundaries with you, and I'll be mindful of that, and I'll try not to purposely hurt you.”

"Thank you, I appreciate you saying that," Candiace said, while Mia added in her confessional, "I never want to intentionally hurt someone, but I'm going to forever be honest, and now I can kind of know-how to maneuver around Candiace."

Candiace then apologized: “So now to you. I was not aware that you had stuff with your mom. Honestly, when I said your mother's low budget, I did not realize that I was pushing a button in you that is traumatic and hurtful. I don't ever want to be responsible for contributing to that kind of hurt.”

“I would prefer for you to attack me, always, because, I mean, she did time in prison, she is a recovering addict, and she's doing well for herself, and she's really strong into her word, she goes to church, she reads her Bible every morning,” Mia said of her mom, also noting that she has been sober for 10 years and was in prison for eight.

"I just don't want her to be hurt by anybody's comments that she had nothing to do with. It's not fair because she's worked too hard for her sobriety, and I want her to stay there," she added.

The pair finally agreed that they were on the same page and can start a new chapter.