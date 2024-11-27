Morgan State Rises to Third-Highest Enrollment Amongst HBCUs

Morgan State University announced on Tuesday, November 26, that it is now the third-largest historically Black institution or university in the United States, with record enrollment for the fourth year in a row.

According to the institution, 10,739 students are enrolled at the Baltimore, Maryland, HBCU for fall 2024, up 9.4 percent from the previous year. Morgan’s current freshmen class of 2,369 is the largest in the school’s history, with almost 53 percent of its student body hailing from the state. 96 percent of the 24,414 applications that Morgan State received for the fall semester were from freshmen, while the average high school GPA of this year's freshman class was 3.16, which came from 41 states and seven countries.

In addition, Morgan State is reporting its largest graduate school enrollment to date, with 1,712 students, a 14 percent rise from 2023. According to Morgan State, as of September, North Carolina A&T had 14,311 students, the most of any HBCU in the United States, followed by Howard University, which had over 13,500 students.

“Morgan’s record-breaking enrollment for Fall 2024 is a testament to the growing recognition of the transformative education and opportunities we offer,” stated David K. Wilson, president of the Northeast Baltimore school,” per The Baltimore Sun . “Achieving four consecutive years of record new student growth, alongside our highest-ever graduate school enrollment, speaks volumes about the dedication of our faculty, staff, and alumni to making Morgan a premier destination for students nationwide and worldwide.

Of the freshman applications, Wilson added, “The enthusiasm reflected in the 24,000-plus applications we received underscores our mission’s impact and our brand’s strength.”