Michigan Woman Sentenced To 210 Days In Jail For Fatally Stabbing Her Child’s Father

A judge sentenced a Michigan mother on Thursday (Dec. 9) to 210 days behind bars and three years of probation for the fatal 2019 stabbing of her child’s father, MLive.com reported.

Miykiah Sneed, 23, pleaded guilty in October to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for killing Malik Dearing.

MLive.com previously reported that Sneed was charged originally with one felony count of homicide manslaughter.

The couple had a tumultuous relationship that included physical fights, Sneed testified. She said that they got into an altercation on Nov. 11, 2019, in which she felt her life was in danger.

According to the police, Sneed, who was pregnant at the time with the couple’s second child, stabbed Dearing once in the chest as he choked her. Sneed fled the residence after stabbing Dearing. The police arrested her the next morning.

Witness Rayjah McCranie testified that the couple were arguing in Sneed’s basement bedroom and came upstairs fighting. McCraine said Dearing punched Sneed and threw her to the floor.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson ruled that Sneed didn’t have a “plausible” self-defense argument because she fled the scene before the cops arrived.