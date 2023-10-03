STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Barack and Michelle Obama's Relationship Timeline

They are celebrating 31 years of marriage.
By Falen Hardge
October 3, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Today, Barack and Michelle Obama are toasting 31 remarkable years of wedded bliss. Along their journey from early days in the Windy City, they have welcomed two daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22.

Their love will influence future generations as they continue to live a life of dedicated service together.

Here's a peek back at their love over time.

  • 1989: They Meet

    They first laid eyes on each other while working at Sidley Austin law firm in Chicago in 1989. That summer, they had their first date.

  • 1992: Sweet Things

    On October 3, 1992, Mr. and Mrs. Obama tied the knot. They took center stage for their first dance to Stevie Wonder's "You and I."

  • 1998: She's Here!

    Their firstborn, Malia, made her grand entrance into the world on June 4, 1998.

  • 2001: A Second June Baby

    In 2001, the family became a party of four with baby number two. Malia was born on June 10. 

  • 2007: A Bid for Change

    In 2007, Mr. Obama announced his candidacy for President of the United States, as his three favorite girls stood by his side.

  • 2008: Making History

    From announcing his run for the Oval Office to securing the vote, the Obamas have been unstoppable. During Election Night 2008, the former president, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, celebrated a successful race for the White House.

  • 2009: Saluting The Future

    Mark Wilson

    U.S President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance inauguration night.

    The 44th President and his First Lady danced in celebration of Mr. Obama's milestone inauguration. Mrs. Obama donned a silk chiffon white gown designed by Jason Wu, while her hubby rocked a classic black tuxedo. 

  • 2022: A 30-Year Flame

    In 2022, the Obamas marked their 30th wedding anniversary. "I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," Michelle wrote in a post on Instagram.

  • 2023: Good Times

    The Obamas are known for keeping their love alive, full of affection, and fun! Earlier this year, they attended the US Open together.

  • 2023: Landing on Year 31

    With a heart filled with adoration, the loving couple cheered 31 years of undying love. Mr. Obama made a tribute to his wife on Instagram to highlight their union. "I'm lucky to call you mine," he said in the caption of his post. 

  • 31 Years Strong

    Mrs. Obama also posted a sweet message to mark their anniversary: 31 years, and a lifetime to go!

