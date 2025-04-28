Basquiat Masterpiece Expected to Fetch Up to $15M at Sotheby’s

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s early genius is once again stepping into the spotlight. This May, an untitled 1981 painting—frenetic, raw, and unseen for more than three decades—will headline Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Auction in New York. Estimated to sell for between $10 million and $15 million, the piece captures Basquiat at a pivotal moment: a 20-year-old prodigy fusing street energy with fine art ambition, just before he would permanently change the course of contemporary art.

Painted in oilstick on paper and stretching five feet wide, the work is a visceral glimpse into Basquiat’s creative eruption. His figure, mythic and frenzied, seems to hover between the grittiness of the streets and the formalism of the studio—a dynamic that came to define the golden era of his output. It’s no coincidence that nine of Basquiat’s ten highest auction prices come from works created between 1981 and 1983. Collectors know this is the period where his art, his myth, and his market collide.

Born in Brooklyn in 1960 to a Haitian father and Puerto Rican mother, Basquiat was a self-taught visionary who first made waves as a teenage graffiti artist under the tag SAMO. By the early '80s, his transition from tagging SoHo walls to hanging in SoHo galleries was meteoric. Mentored by Andy Warhol and embraced by the New York art world’s elite, Basquiat’s works tackled race, power, identity, and capitalism with a visual language that was both chaotic and deeply deliberate.